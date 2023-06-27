Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
(From Left to right) - School Board Member Rocio Rivas congratulates Emerson Soo-Hoo, 17, of Lincoln Heights. Soo-Hoo a 2023 graduate of Bravo Medical Magnet with 12 years of prefect attendance. Looking on is Graciela Ortiz, LAUSD attendance administrator.
Eight LAUSD 2023 high school graduates based on the eastern side of the district were recognized at a ceremony for having perfect attendance during 12 years of compulsory education.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated the students for their accomplishment along with their determination and drive.
Frida Sofia Conejo, 18, of El Sereno, and Emerson Soo-Hoo, 17, of Lincoln Heights, are graduates of Bravo Medical Magnet. Conejo will attend U.C. Berkeley and Soo-Hoo, class valedictorian, will go on to Yale University.
Both credit their parents with providing the motivation and encouragement that helped them get to class on days when they didn’t feel like going to school, such as days when they were a bit under the weather.
The award “validated my hard work but especially my mom’s,” Conejo said, adding her mom, Patricia Hernandez, provided the home remedies that helped her feel better and ready for a day of classes.
“That gave me the energy to get up in the morning,” she said.
Soo-Hoo, who didn’t miss school even as a kindergartner, said his parents Vinson Soo-Hee(CQ) and Joanne Zhang, provided encouragement that combined with his own desire to be in classes helped him get there.
“Going to school was something that did make me happy,” Soo-Hoo said.
Here are all the Eastside graduates with perfect attendance:
Barbara Capriel Argueta – Garfield High School
Elena Chau – Wilson High School
Frida Sofia Conejo – Bravo Medical Magnet
Nicole Diaz – Wilson High School
Vanessa Ibanez – Roosevelt High School
Keilana Orona – Wilson High School
Armando Ramos – Lincoln High School
Emerson Soo-Hoo – Bravo Medical Magnet
