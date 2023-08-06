Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Boyle Heights -- Last year Alexandra “Lexi” Tura was living in Las Vegas and working in health insurance. Today, she lives in Alhambra and is starting a new job this month as a Boyle Heights middle school science teacher.
The 23-year-old had never taught before when she quit her job last spring to joinTeach for America, But Tura stands by her choice, which she said has allowed her to get out from behind a desk and use her public health degree to make a greater impact while sharing her passion for all things science.
After months of online training, Tura recently made the 270 mile move to Alhambra — just a ten minute drive from where she’ll be teaching at KIPP Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School starting this school year.
In L.A., Tura’s training continued at Camino Nuevo’s Burlington campus, where she got her first taste of teaching in front of a classroom and the opportunity to work through some of her jitters.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I was a little bit nervous going into it because I had never taught, but it helped me take away some of those nerves,” Tura said. “[The students] were all really excited about the class, a lot of them said it was their favorite. So it was really meaningful.”
As she gears up for the fall term, Tura has been reviewing curriculum and ordering classroom decorations. She is also building the routine she hopes will support her through the stress of her first few weeks. Taking inspiration from teachers on social media, she has located a nearby gym, planned out when and where to buy groceries and how she’ll prep for each school day.
Despite all the newness in her life, Tura is excited about teaching. Anyone thinking about pursuing something they are passionate about should go for it -- even if it means big changes, she said.
“Because even if it's not something that works out long term, I've just learned so much in the past two to three months,” Tura said. “I don't think I would ever regret it.”
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.