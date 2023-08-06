Lexi Tura 600

Boyle Heights -- Last year Alexandra “Lexi” Tura was living in Las Vegas and working in health insurance. Today, she lives in Alhambra and is starting a new job this month as a Boyle Heights middle school science teacher.

The 23-year-old had never taught before when she quit her job last spring to join Teach for America,  But Tura stands by her choice, which she said has allowed her to get out from behind a desk and use her public health degree to make a greater impact while sharing her passion for all things science.

Eastside Parent

Eastside Parent

Your guide to schools, resources, fun & more

Produced by The Eastsider

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments