Echo Park -- Clifford Math & Technology Magnet lucked out this month.

The small K-5 school was on the verge of losing one of its six teachers and merging classes because it had failed to enroll enough students. The crisis, however, was averted after Clifford successfully appealed to the school district and avoided cutbacks. 

Clifford's enrollment declined in recent years from 159 to just barely more than 100.
