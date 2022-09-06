The small K-5 school was on the verge of losing one of its six teachers and merging classes because it had failed to enroll enough students. The crisis, however, was averted after Clifford successfully appealed to the school district and avoided cutbacks.
But Clifford remains at risk. The Echo Park school and the entire LAUSD are faced with a continued drop in enrollment.
Since state funding is linked to enrollment, a drop in students means less money.
Clifford has been a small school for many years. It converted to a magnet school to make it more attractive and has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon school. But enrollment has continued to shrink: It’s down to 101 as of last Thursday compared to 159 in the 2017-18 school year.
Clifford administrators offered a variety of reasons for a drop in enrollment:
Some Clifford families moved out of the city and the state, said Principal Anna Aguilera
The sixth grade was moved to Thomas Starr King Middle School in the 2019-2020 academic year.
More students were lost after some parents decided to keep children in online programs instead of returning them to the classroom.
A few unhoused students were sent to other schools once their families secured housing, Aguilera said.
After successfully keeping its teaching staff intact, Clifford can now focus on raising awareness, said Anastasia Gonzalez, Clifford’s magnet coordinator.
The school’s selling points include strong test scores, access to 3-D printers and a makerspace/science lab, visual and performing arts classes and a garden where students learn environmentally-friendly gardening techniques, Gonzalez said.
Matthew Bookman, the parent of two Clifford students who is also a board member of the Friends of Clifford, recently created a short video about the school. It could become a marketing tool to entice parents to schedule a campus tour, Bookman said.
“We want people to give Clifford a chance,” Bookman said.
Schools Roundup
East LA: East LA resident Aaron Reveles is one of the candidates running in the Nov. 8 Montebello School Board election. After graduating from Mendez High in Boyle Heights, Reveles earned his bachelors at UC Santa Barbara and his masters from Johns Hopkins School of Education. He is currently a social studies teacher in L.A. Unified.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.