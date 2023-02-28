According to the El Sereno Historical Society, the school dates back to 1894 when the Old Farmdale Schoolhouse, designed by the Bradbeer and Ferris architectural firm, was constructed. The Victorian-era schoolhouse now sits behind an Italian Renaissance Revival-style building constructed nearly 30 years later.
Last June, the Queen Anne Revival style structure, which served students ages 5 to 17, became part of the National Register of Historic Places, said El Sereno Middle School Principal Martha Gomez.
The schoolhouse was once part of the Farmdale School District. But in 1915, what is now the Los Angeles Unified School District annexed Farmdale and the schoolhouse.
The district built a new elementary school in 1923 in the Italian Renaissance Revival style. That building fronts Eastern Avenue and houses the school’s main office, a magnet office, auditorium, cafeteria and more than 40 classrooms, Gomez said. In 1936, a five-year construction program added physical education, craft, cafeteria and other facilities. The district added an administration building in 1940.
Among the main building's features is the central section, which juts out, and second-story windows rounded at the top. Terra cotta ornaments surround the windows and doorways, and a decorative horizontal band runs across the middle of the building, with hip-roof wings and a tile roof.
Inside, rooms such as the school’s library retain a historic feel. Bookshelves and other library furnishings date back to its opening, Gomez said.
In 1936 the school became El Sereno Area High School. A year later, the school was renamed Wilson High School, a name it kept until 1969 when it became El Sereno Middle School (A new Wilson High was built up the hill).
During its Wilson High days, the campus served students from 7th through 12th grades, she said. In 1968 more than 3,500 students were enrolled.
Current enrollment totals 871 students, nearly 40% of whom are enrolled in one of El Sereno’s three magnet programs housed on the campus.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Gomez said. “You enter, and you do get a feel for the history of the building.”
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.