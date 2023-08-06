Let's make this school year the best one yet
Welcome to our special Back-to-School edition of the Eastsider! As schools prepare for a fresh academic year, we provide you a rundown of the new programs, classes and facilities your child can expect. Let's make this school year the best one yet!
-- Robert Fulton, Eastside Parent & Schools Editor
Following her passion: First-year teacher Lexi Tura
By Claire O'Callahan
Last year Alexandra “Lexi” Tura was living in Las Vegas and working in health insurance. Today, she lives in Alhambra and is starting a new job this month as a Boyle Heights middle school science teacher.
The 23-year-old had never taught before when she quit her job last spring to join Teach for America, But Tura stands by her choice, which she said has allowed her to get out from behind a desk and use her public health degree to make a greater impact while sharing her passion for all things science.
After months of online training, Tura recently made the 270 mile move to Alhambra — just a ten minute drive from where she’ll be teaching at KIPP Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School starting this school year.
In L.A., Tura’s training continued at Camino Nuevo’s Burlington campus, where she got her first taste of teaching in front of a classroom and the opportunity to work through some of her jitters.
“I was a little bit nervous going into it because I had never taught, but it helped me take away some of those nerves,” Tura said. “[The students] were all really excited about the class, a lot of them said it was their favorite. So it was really meaningful.”
As she gears up for the fall term, Tura has been reviewing curriculum and ordering classroom decorations. She is also building the routine she hopes will support her through the stress of her first few weeks. Taking inspiration from teachers on social media, she has located a nearby gym, planned out when and where to buy groceries and how she’ll prep for each school day.
Despite all the newness in her life, Tura is excited about teaching. Anyone thinking about pursuing something they are passionate about should go for it -- even if it means big changes, she said.
“Because even if it's not something that works out long term, I've just learned so much in the past two to three months,” Tura said. “I don't think I would ever regret it.”
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
What's New at School this Year
By Monica Rodriguez
Get set for the return to school this month! Schools serving Eastside kids are spruced up with renovations and fresh paint. Look forward to new academic programs, expanded athletic activities, and services to keep students ready to learn. Stay tuned to The Eastsider for updates at your local schools. It's a fresh, exciting start for everyone!
Academics
Boyle Heights STEM Magnet High | Boyle Heights
- Through the Mariachi instrument project, students will create working, hand-crafted guitars in the school’s state-of-the-art engineering lab.
- An aerial drone competition will provide knowledge about drones including flight principals, programming and career opportunities.
Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High | Eagle Rock
- The school will be a candidate to offer a third International Baccalaureate World School option with the IB Career Programme, which gives students who complete one of five career technical pathways the option of receiving IB certification.
KIPP Academy of Innovation | East Los Angeles
- A robotics program is back after it was not offered during the last school year.
Lincoln High | Lincoln Heights
- Aerospace engineering will be offered as part of the Project Lead the Way STEM initiative.
Marshall High | Los Feliz
- An environmental justice course taught online by a Howard University teaching fellow and facilitated by a Marshall teacher will be open to juniors and seniors. Students who complete the course will receive college credit from Howard.
- A student athletic trainer program has been added this year to Marshall’s Sports Medicine and Health Careers School program. Students will work with a professional athletic trainer and learn how to respond, rehabilitate and prevent injuries in athletes.
Mendez High | Boyle Heights
- The Advanced Placement program is expanding with classes in African American Studies, Environmental Science, Chemistry and Physics.
- Girls Flag Football, Girls Water Polo along with Boys Water Polo and Wrestling will be offered
East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy | East LA
- The Advancement Via Individual Determination program, commonly referred to as AVID, provides tools to get to and succeed in college.
- Advanced Placement Calculus will be offered for the first time.
Wilson High | El Sereno
- Dual enrollment classes offered through the National Education Equity Lab will be taught by Wilson teachers and professors from universities such as Stanford, Columbia and Georgetown.
- The Fire Academy Magnet program will partner with the California Partnership Academy, providing funds to expose students to career options and requirements in fire service or other emergency responder careers in collaboration with the L.A. Fire Department.
What's New at School: Facilities
Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High | Eagle Rock
Improvements to make it easier for those with disabilities to navigate the school are expected to be completed this academic year.
Franklin High | Highland Park
Franklin is having a significant makeover, with improvements expected to be completed in 2024. Projects include seismic retrofitting of the auditorium and new floors and bleachers in the school’s main gym.
Garfield High | East LA
Work is set to begin this school year on the installation of a new synthetic football field and track upgrades.
Lincoln High | Lincoln Heights
A campus-wide modernization project is underway at Lincoln High School. Demolition work began last year and construction of temporary facilities along with the laying out of new infrastructure is now taking place. The modernization is expected to be finished by 2027 and by then parts of Lincoln High School will have been retrofitted and rebuilt in addition to having one new building, two bridges and a new student plaza.
Roosevelt High | Boyle Heights
Roosevelt is in the middle of a multi-year modernization project. The school’s new performing arts building is set to be completed this school year.
Wilson High | El Sereno
Wilson is on its way to having a new visual and performing arts building expected to be completed by 2025. The new building will provide the school with a performance space along with a media classroom and a theater classroom. The project will also include construction of an amphitheater and a garden.
Other Construction projects:
- Albion Elementary in Lincoln Heights: HVAC improvements
- Bridge Street Elementary in Boyle Heights: Parent and family center
- Brooklyn Avenue Elementary in East L.A.: Parent and family center
- Dahlia Heights Elementary in Eagle Rock: Classroom replacement
- Evergreen Early Education Center in Boyle Heights: Outdoor classroom
- Glen Alta Elementary in Lincoln Heights: Parent and family center
- Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy in East L.A.: Parent and family center
- Loreto Elementary in Cypress Park: Parent and family center
- Murchison Early Education Center in Boyle Heights: Outdoor classroom
- Sunrise Elementary in Boyle Heights: Disabled access improvements
- Riordan Primary Center in Highland Park: Parent and family center
- Toland Way Elementary in Eagle Rock: Parent and family center
Old School
The Eastside is filled with numerous historic buildings and sites. That includes many schools, some of which welcomed their first students in the late 19th Century!
These are some of the campuses serving the Eastside that will celebrate their 100th anniversary this coming school year:
- Belmont Senior High in Westlake
- Eastman Avenue Elementary in East L.A.
- Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy in East L.A.
- Griffin Avenue Elementary in Lincoln Heights
- Hollenbeck Middle School in Boyle Heights
- Murchison Street Elementary in City Terrace
The Latest School Stories
🎒 Eastside Parent
School Days
You maybe wondering where the Summer Break went. The big day is Monday, Aug. 14 -- the first day of instruction at LAUSD. But before you know it, the Winter Break will be here.
To help you stay on top of things, here's are some important dates from LAUSD's 2023-24 calendar:
