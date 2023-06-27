Soto Street Elementary 1200

LAUSD allocated funding recently for a series of facilities improvements. Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights will undergo improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

 

Four Los Angeles Unified School District campuses on the eastern side of the district will receive a portion of more than $229 million in bond funds to make schools more accessible to people with disabilities and for outdoor learning improvements.

L.A. Unified’s Board of Education approved the allocation at its June 13 meeting, making it possible to carry out projects at 16 campuses across the district, according to a district news release. 

School Improvement Collage2 1200

Schools receiving funding for facillity improvements include Harrison Elementary in City Terrace (left) and Christopher Dena Elementary in Boyle Heights.

