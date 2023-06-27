Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Four Los Angeles Unified School District campuses on the eastern side of the district will receive a portion of more than $229 million in bond funds to make schools more accessible to people with disabilities and for outdoor learning improvements.
L.A. Unified’s Board of Education approved the allocation at its June 13 meeting, making it possible to carry out projects at 16 campuses across the district, according to a district news release.
“Los Angeles Unified is dedicated toward school improvements that will maximize student learning,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in the release. “These additional infrastructure investments ensure the district meets and exceeds the goals set forth in our 2022-26 Strategic Plan.”
The Board approved allocating $51.3 million for upgrades to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements and give “students equal opportunity access to program and activities” at seven campuses, including Harrison Elementary School in City Terrace and Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights, the release reads.
Four campuses, including Second Street Elementary and Christopher Dena Elementary in Boyle Heights, will split $9.3 million to create outdoor learning areas. Once the projects are completed, each school will gain about 2,000 square feet of outdoor learning space, according to the release.
Each learning space will include landscaping, a shade structure, an area with shaded seating, and internet connectivity. The campuses are all in high need of greening, based on the Greening Index, a tool that ranks schools based on how much or little green space they have.
