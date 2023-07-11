Mural of a female figure with outstretched arms holding a torch 1200

The school auditorium ticket booth behind the round window is now used for storage. A mural and light fixtures reflect the Moderne style of Hollenbeck Middle School.

Boyle Heights –  The kids at Hollenbeck Middle School probably don't know it, but they attend classes in an Art Deco time capsule, reflecting a style and movement that influenced the look and design of everything from skyscrapers to classic Hollywood movies.

The school has existed, with different names, for more than 100 years. 

Hollenbeck’s striking details include the curved corners found in the main building, the use of pillars and curving walls.
A wooden phone booth and ceiling lamp

The vintage features of Hollenbeck Middle School.
One of the oldest remaining buildings on campus, the girl's gymnasium, dates back to the early 1920s.
Hollenbeck’s Moderne details include the curved corners of  the main building.

