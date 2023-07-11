Boyle Heights – The kids at Hollenbeck Middle School probably don't know it, but they attend classes in an Art Deco time capsule, reflecting a style and movement that influenced the look and design of everything from skyscrapers to classic Hollywood movies.
The school has existed, with different names, for more than 100 years.
The school welcomed its first students in 1914, said Elsa Bolado, who retired as the school’s principal at the end of June. However, some sources have the school’s opening as 1913.
The campus was originally called Boyle Heights Intermediate, but in 1924 it was renamed Hollenbeck Heights Junior High School, according to Bolado. Eventually it became Hollenbeck Junior High School before finally settling on its current moniker.
Hollenbeck was initially designed to accommodate 1,100 students in seventh through ninth grades, but by 1924, enrollment reached 1,700. At its peak in 2003, the school had 2,871 students, Bolado said. At the end of the 2022-2023 academic year just under 1,100 students were enrolled at Hollenbeck, which consists of more than 11 acres.
The school’s original buildings are long gone, most of them removed and rebuilt in the late 1930s. One remaining structure, the girls’ physical education building, dates back to 1923, said Bolado.
According to the “Historic Schools of the Los Angeles Unified School District,” a 2002 publication on the district’s historic school properties, the school’s historic core was designed by highly regarded architect Alfred P. Rosenheim who “demonstrated his facility with the P.W.A. Moderne (style) with this campus.”
P.W.A. Moderne combined elements of different architectural styles including Art Deco and neoclassical.
The foyer of the school’s auditorium is home to a mural by Dorr Bothwell called “Youth and Democracy.” The mural was painted in 1938 with funding from the WPA Federal Art Project, according to a 1965 oral history interview with the artist on The Living New Deal website.
Hollenbeck’s campus has many striking details, Bolado said, including the curved corners found in the main building, the use of pillars and curving walls.
There are numerous features that hearken back to the past, including a wooden telephone booth and an auditorium ticket booth with a round window. It's now used for storage.
Hollenbeck had a brush with stardom, having been used to stand in for Garfield High School in some scenes of the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver.”
With the school year ended, Hollenbeck Middle School waits to welcome a new of wave students with its Art Deco charm.
