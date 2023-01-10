Yordi and Leydi Luna

From left: Leydi Luna and her son Yordi Luna, 15, of Boyle Heights. Yordi, a sophomore at Garfield High School, had a difficult freshman year that included chronic absenteeism. Yordi's sophomore year has been much different. His attitude about school has changed and he is consistently attending school.

Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track.

“I kind of like going to school and I’m doing good,” Yordi said recently. 

