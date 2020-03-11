Cal State Los Angeles today temporarily cancelled in-person instruction and will shift to online classes as part of emergency measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park and L.A. City College in East Hollywood will join other community colleges in moving most of their classes online as well.

"We believe that this is the best course of action to take given the present circumstances," said Cal State L.A. president William A. Covino, who announced the shutdown of classroom instruction one day after calling off all events at the El Sereno campus. "Together we will get through these challenging times."

Officials from Cal State L.A. and the Los Angeles Community College District said that there were no known cases or immediate risks related to the COVID-19 virus on their campuses.

Here are some of the major changes at these colleges:

Cal State Los Angeles

Cal State is cancelling classes outright March 16 - 19 to give staff more time to transition to "alternative methods of instruction" that "do not involve face-to-face gathering" beginning March 20.

The university will follow this policy through April 24.

The college library and computer labs will remain open as well as the campus dorms, Covino said on the university's coronavirus page.

East L.A. & L.A. City College

The two community colleges are planning to move most but not all classroom instruction to an online platform beginning March 18.

Classes will also be closed on March 16 and 17 to give staff time to train on Canvas, an internet-based instruction system used by many schools, and Zoom, a video conference service.

The move to online instruction will remain in effect until April 13, said the L.A. Community College District in a statement.

But there might exceptions and other options being considered for some classes requiring hands-on labs, performance classes, adult education classes and physical education/kinesiology courses.

In addition, all community college events scheduled to take place between March 16 and April 13 will be postponed, modified or possibly canceled if they are expected to draw more than 100 people.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles Community College District is making these changes to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez in a statement.

The district is providing students and staff coronavirus updates on its website.