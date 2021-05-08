El Sereno - Cal State Los Angeles postponed its graduation ceremony after students discovered they would not be able to bring guests, walk the stage, shake hands, or hear their names called out as part of pandemic precautions, the University Times reported.
Before the ceremonies were postponed, students had appeared on major news outlets including ABC News and Telemundo, expressing disappointment with the earlier plan.
Also, in an informal Instagram poll by the University Times, 88% of 232 respondents had said they would not be attending the graduation ceremonies, while only 12% said they would be.
University officials have said they plan to hold a more traditional ceremony but have not said when.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.