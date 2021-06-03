El Sereno - The commencement ceremony was held over Zoom and included only two graduates. But this humble ceremony marked the first time that Cal State LA held a Native American graduation ceremony, LAist reported.

Two Native graduating students attended the virtual ceremony, joined by family, friends, and fellow students. The ceremony included an opening prayer, the announcement of the graduates, keynote speeches, a comedy set, and a toast.

LAist said most Cal State campuses have been holding Native American graduation ceremonies for years - in some cases, decades.

Read more in LAist.