Area charter schools that spoke to the Eastsider said they plan to continue classes during the public school strike.
All Ednovate college prep schools will remain open, including East College Prep in Lincolns Heights, and Esperanza College Prep in East Los Angeles, according to Lily Pulido, the operations manager at Esperanza.
Gabriella Charter school in Echo Park will also stay open, according the school's executive director, Liza Bercovici - though the school operates on the campus a public school, the Logan Academy on Montana Street.
"For the benefit of the hundreds of thousands of families across Los Angeles, we hope District school workers and LAUSD can quickly reach a resolution so that student learning is not further interrupted," Bercovici said.
Alliance Schools - which includes campuses in Glassell Park and East L.A. - are staying open as well, and issued a statement saying their 26 middle and high schools throughout the county are not impacted by the strike.
The statement also says the company recently shifted all its salary scales to start at a minimum of $21.25 an hour for school support workers.
