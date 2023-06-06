Wilson Grads 2022 1200

Wilson High School graduates celebrate in 2022

We salute the graduating class of 2023. The following is a rundown of the graduation dates for many of the high schools within The Eastsider’s coverage area, although it is by no means a complete list. Some schools responded to our request for information; others did not. We hope to expand this list - along with all of our education coverage -  in the future.

Congratulations, Class of  ‘23!

Lincoln High Grads 2022 1200

Lincoln High grads in 2022.

Eastside Parent

Eastside Parent

Your guide to schools, resources, fun & more

Produced by The Eastsider

209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Recommended for you

Load comments