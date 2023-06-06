We salute the graduating class of 2023. The following is a rundown of the graduation dates for many of the high schools within The Eastsider’s coverage area, although it is by no means a complete list. Some schools responded to our request for information; others did not. We hope to expand this list - along with all of our education coverage - in the future.
Congratulations, Class of ‘23!
May 24
Sacred Heart High School
• Valedictorian – Kimberly Ramos
• Salutatorian – Adamaris Carreon
May 26
Bishop Mora Salesian High School
• Valedictorian – Maximiliano Lopez
• Salutatorian – Owen Chacon
May 30
Immaculate Heart High School
• Distinguished Scholar Award – Asha Goyal
Note: The school does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian. It recognizes academic achievement with the Distinguished Scholar Award. Seniors elect a member of their class to deliver a speech at their graduation ceremony. Asha Goyal was selected to deliver the speech.
June 3
Humanitas Academy of Art and Technology on the Esteban E. Torres campus
• Valedictorian – Kirenia Arreola-Burrola
• Salutatorian – Andrea Cortez
June 6
Theodore Roosevelt High School
• Valedictorian – Keisy Mora
• Salutatorian – Ashley Lopez
June 7
Benjamin Franklin High School
• Valedictorian – Alexa Beltran
• Salutatorian – Noemi Rivera
Lincoln High School
• Valedictorian – Jaden Rattay
• Salutatorian – Ying Tan
Torres East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet
• Valedictorian – Elisa Raya
• Salutatorian – Kimberly Garcia-Talavera
June 8
Edward R. Roybal Learning Center
• Valedictorian - Not available
• Salutatorian - Not available
Social Justice Leadership Academy Magnet at Esteban E. Torres High School
• Valedictorian – Ayla Villarreal
• Salutatorian – Brian Medel Rojas
• Salutatorian – Pedro Zarate
June 9
Belmont High School
• Valedictorian – Kelly Soriano
• Salutatorian – Diana Garcia
Engineering & Technology Academy at Torres High School
• Valedictorian – Victor Ortega
• Salutatorian – Edgar Morales
Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School
• Valedictorian – Lucia Bautista-Flores
• Salutatorian – Adrian Casillas-Saenz
Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet
• Valedictorian – Alejandro Herrera
• Salutatorian – Henry Jin Hao Chan
Woodrow Wilson High School
• Valedictorian - Arizbel Gomez
• Salutatorian – Jamie Quiñones
June 10
Boyle Heights STEM Magnet High School
• Valedictorian – Ailyn Flores
• Salutatorian – Jacob Franco-Nuñez
East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy - Esteban E. Torres High School
• Valedictorian - Michelle Gutierrez Ramirez
• Salutatorian - Blas Ramirez
Math, Science and Technology Magnet Academy
• Valedictorian – Alexis Nuñez
• Salutatorian – Xitlali Aguilar
June 12
Bravo Medical Magnet High School
• Valedictorian – Emerson Sooh-Hoo
• Salutatorian – Shanjita Paul
Garfield High School
• Valedictorian – Aimee Perales
• Salutatorian – Angel Villeraldo
John Marshall High School
• Valedictorian - Not available
• Salutatorian - Not available
Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy
• Valedictorian – Karla Corrilo
• Salutatorian – Valeria Estrada
June 13
Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School
• Valedictorian – Aidan Jones
• Salutatorian – Owen Blanchard
