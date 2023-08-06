From upgraded air conditioning to new buildings, students returning to many campuses will find new and renovated facilities. Here's a rundown of some of the changes:
Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High | Eagle Rock
Improvements to make it easier for those with disabilities to navigate the school are expected to be completed this academic year.
Franklin High | Highland Park
Franklin is having a significant makeover, with improvements expected to be completed in 2024. Projects include seismic retrofitting of the auditorium and new floors and bleachers in the school’s main gym.
Garfield High | East LA
Work is set to begin this school year on the installation of a new synthetic football field and track upgrades.
Lincoln High | Lincoln Heights
A campus-wide modernization project is underway at Lincoln High School. Demolition work began last year and construction of temporary facilities along with the laying out of new infrastructure is now taking place. The modernization is expected to be finished by 2027 and by then parts of Lincoln High School will have been retrofitted and rebuilt in addition to having one new building, two bridges and a new student plaza.
Roosevelt High | Boyle Heights
Roosevelt is in the middle of a multi-year modernization project. The school’s new performing arts building is set to be completed this school year.
Wilson High | El Sereno
Wilson is on its way to having a new visual and performing arts building expected to be completed by 2025. The new building will provide the school with a performance space along with a media classroom and a theater classroom. The project will also include construction of an amphitheater and a garden.
