Cypress Park -- Last September, the students, staff and parents of Divine Saviour School gathered to celebrate the Catholic school’s centennial. This month, the school community will reunite again to mark another milestone -- Divine Saviour’s closure.

Despite more than a decade of trying to boost enrollment and finances, school officials announced earlier this year that the 2022-23 academic year would be Divine Saviour’s last. While enrollment in Catholic schools has picked up in recent years, closures continue.

