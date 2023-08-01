Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Cypress Park -- Last September, the students, staff and parents of Divine Saviour School gathered to celebrate the Catholic school’s centennial. This month, the school community will reunite again to mark another milestone -- Divine Saviour’s closure.
Despite more than a decade of trying to boost enrollment and finances, school officials announced earlier this year that the 2022-23 academic year would be Divine Saviour’s last. While enrollment in Catholic schools has picked up in recent years, closures continue.
“It couldn’t be sustained because of the low enrollment,” said Adrian Alarcon, spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Archdiocese.
But in February, parents were informed that the school would be closing. Enrollment had remained stagnant, with 49 students across transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.
In a letter to parents, Rev. Albert Pragasam, pastor of the twin parishes of Divine Saviour and St. Ann, said that Divine Saviour needed an outside investment of $250,000 to $300,000 annually “under the best circumstances” to stay open.
“With the changing demographics of our local community, several nearby public district and charter schools along with several Catholic elementary schools, combined with significantly fewer school-aged children in our surrounding neighborhoods, enrollment at our school remains in decline,” Pragasam wrote.
Since the announcement, most parents have enrolled their children at neighboring Catholic schools, Alarcon said.
The parish plans to use the building for its religious education programs under current plans.
El Sereno: Cal State LA’s College of Engineering, Computer Science and Technology recently hosted 40 girls from 31 area high schools for its 2023 LAunchPad Summer Program. The students had the opportunity to navigate both simulated and real drones, honing their piloting skills and witnessing firsthand the application of aerodynamics in action. The two weeks of workshops, lectures and hands-on activities led by Cal State LA faculty are aimed to increase the number of girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Students from Eagle Rock High, Esteban Torres Renaissance Academy, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet and Wilson High School were among those who participated.
