Eagle Rock Elementary front

Eagle Rock Elementary still boasts the same rounded arch openings as it has for the past 100 years. Photo by Martha Benedict

 Eagle Rock -- Eagle Rock Elementary's long, rich history dates back to the late 19th Century, with its structures evolving with the community it serves.

The school has called numerous locations in Eagle Rock home, starting with a barn in the 1880s, according to the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society’s website. 

Eagle Rock Elementary History

The history of Eagle Rock Elementary dates back to the late 1800s. Photos by Martha Benedict
Eagle Rock Elementary Trees

Eagle Rock Elementary has long been know for its cedar trees. Photo by Martha Benedict
Eagle Rock Elementary Interior

The inside of Eagle Rock Elementary offers as much character as the outside. Photos by Martha Benedict

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Recommended for you

Load comments