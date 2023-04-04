Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Look out for not gesturing, not intentionally communicating, not using their fingers to point to things. In school-age kids, that’s when we see a lot more of the speech side. The way they’re pronouncing their words. Generally, I do see a lot of kids that have earlier language delays and then later on they have some speech issues.
When does it go from being a cute kid thing to a concern?
When a child is two, they should be 50% intelligible to the average listener. Meaning not that 50 percent of their sounds should be accurate, but 50% of people should understand what they’re saying. By three, it’s 75%, and by four, it's 100 percent. A four-year-old doesn't need to be saying their Rs accurately. They can say “wed” for “red,” that’s still understandable.
What might happen if these issues aren’t addressed?
Confidence is a huge one. Academic problems, social difficulties. In general, if it’s behavioral problems because it's a language delay, if the language delay isn’t addressed, language delays can persist throughout childhood.
The earlier you address it, the easier it is to adjust?
Absolutely. Early intervention is from birth to three. If it’s just an expressive language delay where they’re needing a little bit of assistance to communicate, and there’s nothing else going on cognitively, I would say a lot of kids catch up by 5.
The thing is, if you have an entire year of an errant speech pattern, that’s a whole year of practicing an errant speech pattern that could have been remediated a lot quicker.
Have you seen any sort of uptick post-pandemic?
Absolutely. It’s a combination of people not getting the therapy that they needed ... and also the children learning language while wearing masks, not being able to see peoples’ mouths and the way that sounds are said. The kids need socialization to build their language and their confidence and their speech sounds.
