The L.A. Community College District today announced the district's spring 2020 classes at all nine campuses -- including East L.A. and L.A. City colleges -- will continue through remote platforms for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are working with faculty and staff to develop a plan for returning these important classes as soon as possible to the colleges in a safe learning environment," said Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez. "We will keep our students informed when decisions are made."

The spring semester ends June 8, and summer session classes, which also be taught online and through remote methods, are scheduled to begin June 15. Student support services and most of the district's business operations will be conducted in similar remote environments, LACCD announced.

The colleges include Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College.

LACCD's downtown Los Angeles office, Van de Kamp Innovation Center and the South Gate Campus of East Los Angeles College are also to remain on a remote schedule.

Some Classes Cannot Be Adapted

A district view found that less than 5% of the district's classes could not be transferred into remote instruction and another 4% cannot be completed without in-person instruction for grading and other hands-on course requirements, such as theater stage production and lighting classes, laboratory course work and nursing classes. No decision has been made on the status of these classes for the summer session.

Summer Session

Current LACCD students can start signing up for summer classes between May 4 through 17. Open enrollment for all begins Monday, May 18.

Pass, No Pass Grading

For the Spring 2020 term, LACCD will lift the restriction on the number of courses/units students can take for Pass/No Pass purposes. These courses will not count towards the maximum number of P/NP limits applied to a certificate or degree, including major courses. All classes can be taken either as graded or as P/NP. More details here.

Additional information is available on the district's website, including updated frequently asked questions. Information will also be posted to LACCD social media platforms, www.facebook.com/LACCD/ and twitter.com/laccd.