Lucille “Lucy” Romero cleaned out her classroom on June 12, wrapping up 43 years as a teacher – all at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.
The following day Romero, 68, was back at Garfield. The long-time coach of the school’s Academic Decathlon team returned to begin preparing students for the 2023-2024 Academic Decathlon season.
“This is not novel or unprecedented,” Romero said.
In the past, coaches have retired from teaching only to return to continue assisting the members of the academic decathlon.
Romero, who taught biology, advanced placement biology and physics, has coached decathletes for 29 years in science and social science. She will continue to be part of the team of current and retired Garfield faculty who together train students.
The academic decathlon has allowed Romero to watch students develop and gain self-confidence.
Sometimes students see contemporaries from more affluent parts of the district and think they won’t be able to compete with them.
“We’re showing them they can succeed,” Romero said, adding she and other coaches are conveying the message that “hey, you’re just as good, if not better” than the other teams.
As they work with their coaches, students realize they aren’t just preparing for competition.
They “realize they’re getting skills that will last a lifetime,” Romero said. “It really is a confidence builder.”
Garfield High School Principal Andres Favela said Romero has contributed significantly to Garfield, beginning with institutional memory.
Romero has not only taught at Garfield for more than four decades. She is a graduate of the school and family members also attended the campus. Romero has shared her knowledge of school history and programs with new teachers and students, he said.
As a classroom teacher, Romero always set high standards for students.
“She’s going to make sure they produce at the highest levels,” Favela said. “She demands hard work, and the kids give it to her.”
As coach of the academic decathlon team, Romero has spotted talent. This includes students that may have been at a lower level in academic performance, but she convinced them to join, worked with them and they went on to excel, Favela said.
Romero said coaching will allow her to continue working with students without having to contend with some less-than-fun aspects of teaching.
“I won’t have to grade papers, I won’t have to prepare lesson plans and no meetings,” she said.
