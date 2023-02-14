East Los Angeles -- Each school day, approximately half the students at Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy are busy studying the same subjects as their fellow classmates, albeit with an exception: They’re doing it in both English and Spanish.
Ford launched the dual language program in 2006. According to Principal An Nguyen, of the 852 students enrolled at Ford, 402 -- from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade -- are in the dual language program. It's one of more than 200 schools across the district with dual language programs.
Ford uses a 50-50 model, which involves teaching lessons in both languages. Students spend half the day learning in English and the other half in Spanish.
Parents and caregivers enroll their children in the dual language program for various reasons. Some see it as a way to better prepare their children for success in a diverse society.
“They are thinking about the future and saying, ‘How can I prepare my child for the 21st century,’” Nguyen said.
In a video produced by Ford technology teacher Juan Corona, parents spoke about the program's effect on their children. One parent said children learn to value both English and Spanish, appreciate more than one culture and see doors opening because they can communicate in more than one language.
The parent added that children also become bridges connecting family members and people of different generations and cultures.
The program at Ford contributes in other ways. For newcomers to the United States, the dual language program ensures children don’t fall behind academically by learning in Spanish at the same time they are acquiring English, Nguyen said.
Students are encouraged to become both biliteral and bicultural and are recognized at various grades as they gain mastery of Spanish or other languages offered in the program.
Dual language programs differ from bilingual education programs of the past. Bilingual programs started out teaching a student mostly in their native language and moved away as the student gained fluency in English. Dual language programs are designed to make students become fluent in English and Spanish or other languages.
The tenets of dual language are bilingual, bicultural and academic achievement, Nguyen said, adding there is more to dual language.
“It’s about embracing one’s own home culture and everyone else’s,” she said.
