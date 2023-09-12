Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, students at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy in East Los Angeles created a heart and filled it with colorful sticky notes containing encouraging words. Messages include "you are not alone" and "you look beautiful today."
East Los Angeles -- Lilia Vidal, a junior at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy is part of a group of students organizing activities to raise awareness of and to prevent suicide.
One of their first activities involved distributing a list of resources offering help - including the 24-hour 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Students also created a heart and filled it with colorful sticky notes containing encouraging words. The goal was to let their peers know that they don’t have to suffer alone if they're struggling.
“They can get help and support,” Vidal said.
LAUSD designated September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and recognized September 10 through September 16 as National Suicide Prevention Week in the district.
Across the district, schools are taking steps to prepare faculty, staff, students and parents to spot when someone is struggling and how to talk about the situation, said Ailleth Tom Torrico, a clinical social worker and the coordinator of crisis counseling and intervention services at L.A. Unified.
Tom Torrico said that schools can help students in crisis or families who suspect something is affecting their children.
Every school has a multidisciplinary crisis team that includes school counselors, psychiatric social workers, school psychologists, school nurses and other personnel trained to assist students. Depending on the situation, a student can receive care through school experts or be referred to a community-based organization, Tom Torrico said.
Training for faculty, staff, students and parents is also being offered, she said. For students, information is being presented in an age-appropriate manner. The information is meant to help students seek help for themselves or peers in distress.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.