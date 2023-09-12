Be a champion for community news and stories. Support journalism that hits home.

Suicide Prevention 1200

As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, students at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy in East Los Angeles created a heart and filled it with colorful sticky notes containing encouraging words. Messages include "you are not alone" and "you look beautiful today."

East Los Angeles -- Lilia Vidal, a junior at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy is part of a group of students organizing activities to raise awareness of and to prevent suicide.

One of their first activities involved distributing a list of resources offering help - including the 24-hour 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Students also created a heart and filled it with colorful sticky notes containing encouraging words. The goal was to let their peers know that they don’t have to suffer alone if they're struggling.

Eastside Parent

Eastside Parent

Your guide to schools, resources, fun & more

Produced by The Eastsider

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments