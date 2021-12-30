New Year's Day will see band members from nine Eastside high schools march in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

It will be the 49th time LAUSD's All District High School Honor Band marches in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The band -- one of 17 in the parade -- will follow a 5-½ mile route on Colorado and Orange Grove boulevards through Pasadena.

Band members from Eastside schools include:

Belmont High School

Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School

Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

Benjamin Franklin High School

James A. Garfield Senior High School

Abraham Lincoln Senior High School

Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

More than 350 students from 75 LAUSD high schools make up the band, which has been rehearsing at Cal State L.A. and Dodger Stadium for its Rose Parade appearance.

The band consists of musicians who play brass and percussion instruments as well as dancers, drum majors, shield and flag carriers.

"You are going to be representing yourself, this district, your city," Tournament of Roses President Robert B. Miller told the band members during a rehearsal at Dodger Stadium last week. "I know you will play loud and proud."

We caught up with the band and took photos during one of the practice sessions at Dodger Stadium: