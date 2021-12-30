New Year's Day will see band members from nine Eastside high schools march in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.
It will be the 49th time LAUSD's All District High School Honor Band marches in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The band -- one of 17 in the parade -- will follow a 5-½ mile route on Colorado and Orange Grove boulevards through Pasadena.
Band members from Eastside schools include:
- Belmont High School
- Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School
- Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School
- Benjamin Franklin High School
- James A. Garfield Senior High School
- Abraham Lincoln Senior High School
- Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School
- Theodore Roosevelt High School
- Woodrow Wilson High School
- More than 350 students from 75 LAUSD high schools make up the band, which has been rehearsing at Cal State L.A. and Dodger Stadium for its Rose Parade appearance.
The band consists of musicians who play brass and percussion instruments as well as dancers, drum majors, shield and flag carriers.
"You are going to be representing yourself, this district, your city," Tournament of Roses President Robert B. Miller told the band members during a rehearsal at Dodger Stadium last week. "I know you will play loud and proud."
We caught up with the band and took photos during one of the practice sessions at Dodger Stadium:
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.