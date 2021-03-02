Plexiglass shields between desks. Temperature checks. Mandatory face masks. And no parents in the building.
These are some of the changes students, staff and parents can expect at some Eastside charter and private schools resume classroom instruction for elementary and other special groups of students. Meawhile, L.A. Unified schools remain shut down as teachers demand to get vaccinated.
The schools that are reopening must follow new rules - a seemingly endless scroll of them - as part of their reopening.
In Garvanza, Good Shepherd Lutheran School already has experience working under the pandemic rules. It operated a child development center through most of the pandemic and offered classroom instruction for a limited number of students with higher educational needs.
“We replaced drinking fountains with touchless water bottle filling stations, students may only use the restroom one at a time, and we sanitize after each use," said Principal Michelle Goetsch. "There is no hot lunch program, no after school daycare, and anyone with even a sore throat must stay home.”
Now, starting today (March 1), Good Shepard can welcome back more elementary students, said Goetsch.
"We know that our students do better when they can socialize with their friends and have in person instruction,” she said.
Over at Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School in Boyle Heights, the school will just offer on-campus instruction to the students who need it the most - the ones who might not graduate.
“We are starting with one cohort of ten to twelve 12th graders who need additional academic support to stay on track to graduate in June 2021,” said Xochitl Avellan, principal at De La Hoya. “Our hope is that as rates continue to decline, we will be able to invite more students back to campus.”
Even once the pandemic is over, services to the students will be different, Avellan said.
“We have distributed over 500 electronic devices to students in need of a laptop, Chromebook, or hotspot,” she said. “We have distributed curricular materials to students and maintain a schedule to distribute food to our families each week.”
Not all private and charter schools plan to reopen any time soon. The Ánimo Ellen Ochoa Charter Middle School in East Los Angeles shows no sign of opening yet, though is operates under the same organization as De La Hoya.
And over at Ribet Academy in Glassell Park, headmaster Ronald R. Dauzat says the adjustments required just aren’t worth it. He also noted that, with kids coming into the school in the middle of the year like this, they’ve already missed a lot.
“For me, it doesn’t offer any hope,” Dauzat said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.