Eastside school board members Monica Garcia and Jackie Goldberg would trade some portions of the neighborhoods they represent -- including sections of Highland Park, Los Feliz, and Downtown L.A. -- under a map of new boundaries recommended for the next decade.

That means some residents would end up with a school board member they didn't elect. The changes, however, to District 2 which is represented by Garcia, and District 5, which is represented by Goldberg, are not as large as had been proposed in preliminary maps that had been under consideration by the LAUSD Redistricting Commission, which made its final selection on Wednesday night.

The recommended map will now be forwarded to the L.A. City Council for further review and approval.

• Recommended map of District 2 (Monica Garcia) in PDF format

• Recommended map of District 5 (Jackie Goldberg) in PDF format

"Redistricting Commissioners heard from members of the public who advocated to ensure that the new districts reflect their communities’ school feeder patterns, ethnic diversity, and demographic fluctuations," said commission head Luis Sanchez.

The seven-member LAUSD school board, like other government entities, faces the redrawing of political boundaries as part of redistricting. It’s an exercise that takes place every ten years to take into account population changes reflected in the most recent U.S. Census.

The redistricting commission was tasked with creating school board member districts that are roughly the same in population while keeping communities with similar interests together and addressing several other issues.

Drawing new boundaries has been made even more challenging given the population and demographic changes experienced on the Eastside.

The two districts lost a combined 70,000 residents since the 2010 Census, Sanchez said. However, the population of Downtown has ballooned in the last decade

In addition to a forwarding a final map, the redistricting commission also recommended a series of changes to the City Council to create an independent redistricting commission and study that to increase the number of school board districts. LAUSD is currently divided into seven board districts.

Current LAUSD school board district map

New map recommended by redistricting commission

Monica Rodriguez contributed to this story.