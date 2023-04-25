Echo Park -- The campus that’s home to the Logan Academy of Global Ecology will celebrate 135 years of educating students at an event this Saturday.
Once known as Logan Street Elementary School, the Echo Park institution is one of the oldest schools in LAUSD.
The school had planned its annual Spring celebration for April before realizing this year is a little more special.
“It kind of dawned on us that it’s not just a spring festival,” said Cheryl Ortega, a retired Logan faculty member who remains active at the school as a substitute teacher.
The Logan community will celebrate the milestone with an event that kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school, 1711 W. Montana St. The celebrations will include food, games, performances and more. District and city elected officials are expected to make presentations.
In 1973 Logan was one of the first district schools to offer a bilingual education program, an approach that allowed children to continue learning in their first language as they gained fluency in English.
Things have evolved and today the school offers an English-Spanish language immersion program where students are working to be fully bilingual with a mastery of both languages.
At its peak in 2000, Logan had an enrollment of about 1,400 students. Currently the K through 8th school has about 390 students.
Although none of the structures from 1888 exist, buildings from the 1920s and 1930s are still part of the campus, Ortega said.
🎒 More School News
Roosevelt teacher honored at White House
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High English teacher Jason Torres-Rangel took a selfie with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday during the 2023 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration at the White House. Torres-Rangel, who comes from a family of teachers, was selected as one of this year's California Teachers of the Year.
School hosts arts festival this Saturday
Elysian Heights: The art and performances of students at Elysian Heights Elementary Arts Magnet will be in the spotlight Saturday during the school’s Art in Motion arts festival and fundraiser. The festival, which will include art workshops and food, begins at noon. Donations will be requested at the door, and proceeds will go toward the school’s visual and performing arts program.
196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.