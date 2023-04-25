Logan Academy exterior with row of palm trees

This oldest existing structures at Logan Academy date back to the 1920s.

Echo Park -- The campus that’s home to the Logan Academy of Global Ecology will celebrate 135 years of educating students at an event this Saturday.

Once known as Logan Street Elementary School, the Echo Park institution is one of the oldest schools in LAUSD.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

