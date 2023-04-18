Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
The children - third graders Leni Beland and Lazaro Casillas and fourth graders Natalia PE Benito, Ilynne Bravo-Iriarte, Penelope Cerda, Valeria Gonzalez and Briella Zapanta - are among the first students at the Echo Park school to participate in the Odyssey of the Mind program. Next month, they are traveling to East Lansing, Michigan, to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
“They are a really tight-knit unit, and they know how to solve a problem,” said Anastasia Gonzalez, Clifford’s magnet coordinator and the team’s coach.
Odyssey of the Mind is a program in which students use science, technology, engineering, arts and math to problem-solve.
At the competition, students tackle problems that test their STEM skills and ability to work as a team in front of judges within an allotted time.
Students also participate in a long-term project competition. Clifford’s students designed and built a structure out of balsa wood and glue capable of supporting heavy loads. In addition to the structure, they also wrote a performance piece that incorporates their creation and created costumes, props and theatrical scenery.
Students do all the work. Adults can only assist if students need help being shown how to do something, such as cutting wood safely, but then must step back, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said that the Clifford students have learned to work as a team and think on their feet since coming together in September.
“They really have blossomed in this program,” she added.
Leni said it can be challenging for the team to figure out how to solve problems on their own, but there is more to it.
“It’s really fun,” she said.
The cost of registering for the competition, along with meals and housing, will be covered through Los Angeles Unified’s Cultural Arts Passport program. However, the school must raise about $4,000 to fly the seven children, two parents and Gonzalez to Michigan. Gonzalez said those interested in donating can contact the school at 323-663-0474.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
