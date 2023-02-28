Silver Lake -- A 40-foot tree fell at Ivanhoe Elementary School in Silver Lake, with part of it landing on a bungalow that houses two classrooms.
District personnel believe the tree fell on Friday evening, said LAUSD spokeswoman Monica Carazo. No one was injured.
Students are temporarily meeting in the school library until the bungalow is repaired. Cleanup and removal began on Sunday, and by Monday afternoon, only a 5-foot tree stump remained.
The tree also damaged a portion of the school's fencing along Auburn Street and lifted part of the sidewalk.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
