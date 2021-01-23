El Sereno - Four students from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts were nominated Thursday to become 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, honoring artistic and academic excellence.
Shaman Magic Aponte, Chloe Hoffman, William Lula, and Theodore Taplitz are among 60 overall nominees from 19 states, and from across 10 artistic disciplines, chosen by the National YoungArts Foundation.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will ultimately choose 20 honorees, recognizing their "academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.
Seven other Los Angeles-area high school students and one from Orange County were also nominated, including three from Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.