If ever there was an L.A. Unified campus that could be considered for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s Marshall High School.
Marshall alumni are prominent scientists, actors, writers, film directors, politicians, judges and countless athletes. However, the campus itself is a celebrity all on its own.
It has starred in countless commercials, television productions and films across the decades, said Krisztina Tokes, L.A. Unified’s chief facilities executive and a graduate of Marshall.
The school has a long list of appearances that go back decades. The campus has appeared in films such as “Grease,” “La Bamba,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Pretty in Pink” and “School of Rock” and television series such as “Boy Meets World” and “Young Sheldon."
When Marshall opened in 1931, the school was built to accommodate 1,300 students, Tokes said. Enrollment exceeded 1,900 in the first year, and by 1932 an additional classroom building opened.
Enrollment peaked at 4,760 in 2005, but had dropped below 2,000 in the last year school year.
Architect George M. Lindsey designed Marshall High in the Collegiate Gothic Revival style popular at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries. It “was inspired from the English Tudor or Gothic” styles found on the East Coast and Midwest, Tokes said.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The school opened with its main building, but additional structures followed. A gym was added in 1934, and the auditorium in 1937.
In 1971, the Sylmar Earthquake damaged the campus, and the main building was to be demolished, Tokes said. Residents of Los Feliz and Silver Lake organized themselves as Citizens to Save Marshall and stopped the demolition plans, she said. Attention then shifted to stabilizing and retrofitting the structure.
A cluster of structures -- including the main building, shop building, gym and auditorium -- together are considered a historic district, Tokes said.
Marshall’s architecture is part of what people appreciate about the campus, Tokes said. But there is more to it than that.
All together, Marshall is “a beloved local feature in the community,” Tokes said. It’s “a gem for community use and pride.”
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.