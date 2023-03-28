Aimee Perales
Aimee Perales, Garfield High School senior, after learning Monday that she was selected for the Edison Scholars scholarship program. 

East Los Angeles -- Garfield High senior Aimee Perales has been awarded a $50,000 scholarship under the Edison Scholars program.

Energy company Edison International surprised Perales at the East L.A. campus by presenting her with an oversized $50,000 check.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

