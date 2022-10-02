LAUSD headquarters

LAUSD headquarters

An analysis of stolen school district data made public by a criminal hackers showed no evidence that the cyberattack accessed sensitive student or staff personal data, the district superintendent said today.

The attack, said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, was "even more limited than we originally anticipated."

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Recommended for you

Load comments