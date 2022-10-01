Cybercriminals set a Monday deadline for the L.A. Unified School District to pay a ransom or they will publish undisclosed information claimed to have been obtained in a Labor Day weekend cyberattack.
In a dark web post detected and reprinted by Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, the hacking syndicate Vice Society listed the LAUSD as one of "our partners," and stated, "The papers will be published by London time on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 a.m."
The post did not give any indication about what information had been obtained or what would be published.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Carvalho told the Los Angeles Times on Friday the district will not pay the ransom demand or negotiate with the hackers. He did not provide specifics about the demand.
"What I can tell you is that the demand -- any demand -- would be absurd," he told the Times. "But this level of demand was, quite frankly, insulting. And we're not about to enter into negotiations with that type of entity."
After discovering the hack, LAUSD officials took the extraordinary step of shutting down most of its computer systems while they worked to assess the full extent of the cyber intrusion. Systems were then slowly brought back online.
District officials said earlier the attack temporarily interfered with the LAUSD website and email system and may have accessed student names and attendance data. But officials said employee health care and payroll were not affected, nor did the hack impact safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools.
In its Friday statement, district officials said they expect to provide credit monitoring services, as appropriate, to impacted individuals.
The district also established a toll-free line to handle questions about this incident: 855-926-1129. The hours of operation are 6 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
