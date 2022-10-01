LAUSD headquarters

Cybercriminals set a Monday deadline for the L.A. Unified School District to pay a ransom or they will publish undisclosed information claimed to have been obtained in a Labor Day weekend cyberattack.

In a dark web post detected and reprinted by Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, the hacking syndicate Vice Society listed the LAUSD as one of "our partners," and stated, "The papers will be published by London time on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 a.m."

