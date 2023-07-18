Hector Ceballos 1200
From left: Hector Ceballos, who was honored by the Association of California School Administrators; Narciso Diaz, Franklin High School football head coach; and Eduardo Cuevas, Franklin High quarterback who will be a junior in the 2023-2024 school year.

Highland Park – Franklin High School 2023 graduate Hector Ceballos has used his love of football to push through adversity.

That persistence was recognized when the Association of California School Administrators honored Ceballos with its Every Student Succeeding Statewide Region 16 award. The award honors students who have persevered in the face of adversity. Situations vary but have included overcoming health struggles, homelessness and more. 

216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments