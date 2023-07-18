Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
From left: Hector Ceballos, who was honored by the Association of California School Administrators; Narciso Diaz, Franklin High School football head coach; and Eduardo Cuevas, Franklin High quarterback who will be a junior in the 2023-2024 school year.
Photo by Franklin High Principal Regina Marquez-Martinez/Courtesy LAUSD
Highland Park – Franklin High School 2023 graduate Hector Ceballos has used his love of football to push through adversity.
That persistence was recognized when the Association of California School Administrators honored Ceballos with its Every Student Succeeding Statewide Region 16 award. The award honors students who have persevered in the face of adversity. Situations vary but have included overcoming health struggles, homelessness and more.
In a video created by the association, Ceballos says he grew up in an environment where gang violence was present. There have been times when he felt abandoned. Ceballos turned to sports to escape violence, stay out of trouble and “make a name” for himself, he said. With football, the wide receiver found a mentor - Franklin head football coach Narciso Diaz - who has always offered his support.
Ceballos said focusing on the positive when things become tough is important.
“If you’re going through something, go find a way out, go find something to keep you busy, to keep you distracted from all the negative stuff,” Ceballos said. “Just push, push, motivate and look at the bigger things in life.”
Ceballos will be attending Glendale Community College while working to assist his family.
In a Facebook post, L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated Ceballos, writing that he “defines what possibilities look like when you have a supportive community behind you.”
