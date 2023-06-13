Mural over doorway to Lincoln High auditorium

The Lincoln High auditorium was named after a long-time principal.

Lincoln Heights -- Abraham Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights is a campus rich in history and tradition: It even played a part in naming the community where it’s located.

Lincoln High came to be as part of a community movement sparked in 1910 calling for establishing a high school campus on the eastern side of the Los Angeles River, said Stephen Sariñana-Lampson, an architect, local historian and a 1975 alumnus of the school.

Eastside Parent

Eastside Parent

Your guide to schools, resources, fun & more

Produced by The Eastsider

Lincoln High 1200

212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Recommended for you

Load comments