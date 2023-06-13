Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lincoln Heights -- Abraham Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights is a campus rich in history and tradition: It even played a part in naming the community where it’s located.
Lincoln High came to be as part of a community movement sparked in 1910 calling for establishing a high school campus on the eastern side of the Los Angeles River, said Stephen Sariñana-Lampson, an architect, local historian and a 1975 alumnus of the school.
Some influential community members thought a school should be built in what eventually became Lincoln Heights, and others thought it should be built in Highland Park, Sariñana-Lampson said.
By 1912 the current location of the school was selected, a piece of land owned by prominent attorney and future L.A. County District Attorney Thomas L. Woolwine.
The school opened in 1913 with classes taught in Woolwine’s mansion, Sariñana-Lampson said.
Buildings designed for academic purposes were eventually built; however, several structures were replaced following the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.
A.C. Martin of A.C. Martin and Associates designed buildings for the school with robust foundations leading to “a very stable set of structures,” Sariñana-Lampson said. Buildings have elements of the Art Deco style.
Ethel Percy Andrus, for whom the school’s auditorium is named, was a long-time Lincoln principal. Her vision for the campus is reflected throughout the school’s design, which included placing buildings in a manner much like would be found at a college campus, Sariñana-Lampson said.
Martin “used the land to create these open spaces,” Sariñana-Lampson said. “It’s a beautiful layout.”
The auditorium was located toward the front of the school so that the community could easily access it because it was intended to be used by students and the greater community.
Art is found across the campus and, in some instances, is incorporated into the building construction as well as in statues – such as one of President Abraham Lincoln – and murals.
Among the murals are two by Manuel de la Torre, a 1936 graduate of the school who, shortly after graduating, went on to create murals as part of the WPA Federal Art Project during the Depression era, Sariñana-Lampson said.
The school is going through a major modernization project that is expected to involve gutting the interior of buildings and rebuilding while leaving the exteriors intact.
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.