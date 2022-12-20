Elysian Valley -- Dorris Place Elementary School in Elysian Valley has seemingly been untouched by time.
Teachers have educated children at the site near the Los Angeles River since 1925, and the school’s main building opened in 1928.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Elysian Valley -- Dorris Place Elementary School in Elysian Valley has seemingly been untouched by time.
Teachers have educated children at the site near the Los Angeles River since 1925, and the school’s main building opened in 1928.
Being so close to Hollywood, the school naturally has had its brushes with fame. Long before she burst onto the Hollywood scene as Marilyn Monroe, Norma Jeane Mortenson attended kindergarten at Dorris Place, according to school principal Delia Rios.
The school’s historic and distinctive look has made it a bit of a Hollywood star itself over the years. Its original 1928 building has served as a set for numerous films, television series and commercials, including 2003’s “Freaky Friday.” In 1987, the Los Angeles Times referred to DOrris Place as “probably the most-filmed elementary school in the United States.”
“They do a lot of filming here because of (the building’s) look,” said LAUSD complex project manager Dave Montes.
Dorris Place has a distinctive look. The front of the school has a set of circular shaped steps that lead up to front doors. Above the doors are stained glass windows, added to honor retired teacher Lara Clardy who taught at Dorris Place from 1966 to 2006.
Other prominent features include decorative brackets at the entrance, Corinthian pilaster and an arched cornice along the roofline of the tile roof. The building has numerous rooms equipped with two-panel doors that have transom windows above them, although the once clear glass has been painted over. Hand painted stenciling is found at various locations in the building.
Dorris Place's first 1928 building boasts a combination of Brick Expressionism and Romanesque Revival styles. The design features space for 10 classrooms, a kitchen, a school office and restrooms.
The 3.23-acre campus has a grassy lower yard once occupied by bungalows housing classrooms. The space is now home to a lunch area and play equipment. The upper yard is paved and provides students a playground area.
In preparation for its forthcoming 100th anniversary, Dorris Place is seeking old photos, stories and other materials for its archive.
In addition, Rios is trying to create an alumni group. Those interested in sharing information on the history or the school or to become part of the alumni group email dorrisplace100@gmail.com.
“We’re trying to get more of the history of the school,” she said. “There are tons of people that have been through here. It’s a very beloved school.”
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.