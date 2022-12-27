The band rehearsed for several days last week in the Dodger Stadium parking lot in preparation for their upcoming appearance in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
The band includes students from several Eastside high schools, including Belmont, Eagle Rock, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez, Roosevelt, Torres and Wilson.
During last week’s practice, Eastside school board members Jackie Goldberg and Rocio Rivas shared their high school band memories while Supt. Alberto Carvalho praised their dedication.
“I want to celebrate each and everyone of you,” said Carvalho.
After practicing for four days at Dodger Stadium last week, the band, celebrating its 50th anniversary, has continued to rehearse during the holidays and is scheduled to perform at Disneyland on Dec. 29 before marching 5.5 miles on Jan. 2 during the Tournament of Roses.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.