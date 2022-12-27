LAUSD band Tuba players and flag twirlers perform at Dodger Stadium Parking lot

L.A. schools have been closed since last week for winter break. But it’s been a working holiday for the approximately 300 students who are members of the LAUSD’s All-District Honor Marching Band.

The band rehearsed for several days last week in the Dodger Stadium parking lot in preparation for their upcoming appearance in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

Girl waves a flag during LAUSD band practice
A line of drummers perform during LAUSD band practice at Dodger Stadium
A row of tuba players LAUSD band Tuba players perform at Dodger Stadium Parking lot
LAUSD band members hold up letters spelling out Los Angeles

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

