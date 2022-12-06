Next week, Rocio Rivas will be seated as the new LAUSD School Board member for District 2, which includes most of the Eastside.
Rivas, a Montecito Heights resident, narrowly defeated Maria Brenes of El Sereno in November’s election.
“There is so much work to be done and I’m ready to bring my very best to all of our constituents,” Rivas wrote in a social media post last month.
There’s certainly “work to be done.” Rivas’ primary issues during her campaign were bringing mental health services to students, creating greener campuses and finding new school funding strategies on the state and federal levels.
During the campaign, some questioned whether Rivas opposes charter schools. She said she’s not looking to eliminate charter schools, but does want to make sure they are monitored to ensure they are fiscally sound and staffed by teachers with the necessary training and required credentials.
Rivas has described herself as “a big proponent of the community schools model,” which provides programs and services to campuses beyond the typical afterschool or athletic programs. Schools transform into places that offer educational opportunities for families and community members, according to the National Education Association’s website. Schools also become sources of health and wellness resources.
Community schools “bring the community into our schools and they empower parents,” Rivas said. “It brings the assets of the community and the schools together.”
Rivas plans to work with other school board members, with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Gov. Gavin Newsom and others to find better ways to fund schools.
The new member certainly knows her way around the board. Rivas will leave a position as a senior member of School Board Member Jackie Goldberg’s staff when she joins the board, replacing Monica Garcia, who was termed-out of office.
Goldberg said Rivas will bring a great deal to the school board.
“She’s very rooted in her community,” Goldberg said. “She’s totally invested in our schools.”
Rivas is an LAUSD graduate and mother of a current student. She holds a PhD from Columbia University in Comparative and International Education, credentials that Goldberg sees as a major benefit when considering educational strategies.
Goldberg said many have asked if she talked Rivas into running for a school board seat. Nothing could be further from the truth: The decision was one Rivas made on her own.
“She came to me and said, ‘I’m going to do this. I think it’s the right time,’” Goldberg said.
“Go for it!” were among Goldberg’s words of encouragement.
