In a major policy shift, L.A. County will allow people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove face coverings indoors in workplaces, stores, gyms, bars and other establishments that verify patrons' vaccination status, health officials confirmed today.

The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

The new health order, however, will put the onus on businesses to ensure that all customers permitted indoors are either fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a recent negative COVID test. Even after that verification, only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to remove masks indoors. Unvaccinated customers must continue wearing masks indoors, even after showing proof of a negative COVID test, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The same basic rules will apply to workers at indoor establishments.

"As transmission drops and there is less virus circulating, some tools may afford significant protections against the very worst risks associated with COVID," said county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Because vaccines are one of these tools, with lower rates of hospital admissions and COVID hospitalizations, it is appropriate in settings verifying vaccination or negative test status, that we transition to strongly recommending masking instead of requiring masking."

The change follows rising pressure from two members of the county Board of Supervisors for a loosening of the mask mandate to more closely align with the state, which completely dropped its indoor mask mandate last week. Los Angeles County, however, kept its mandate in place, setting parameters for ending the requirement that likely will not be met until the end of March.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger initially pushed for the county to align with the state, saying the contradictory requirements were leading to apathy and lax compliance among residents. Supervisor Janice Hahn joined Barger in that call last week, pointing to the recent Super Bowl in Inglewood as an example of people willfully ignoring the county's masking guidelines.

Masks must continue to be worn indoors at businesses that do not verify vaccination status and these other venues:

Buses, trains, subways, subways, ride-shares and other forms of public transit

Airports, bus terminals, train and subway stations and other transportation hubs

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings

Healthcare settings (including long term care facilities)

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers

The county's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until:

The county's level of COVID transmission falls to the "moderate" level as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and remains there for two weeks; OR

COVID vaccines have been available to residents under age 5 for at least eight weeks; AND

No emerging COVID "variants of concern" have been identified that could spark another surge in cases

According to Ferrer, reaching the CDC's "moderate" level of transmission requires the county to have a seven-day cumulative infection rate of less than 50 per 100,000 residents. As of Wednesday, the county's rate was 133 per 100,000 residents.

The county would reach the "moderate" designation by March 16, meaning the indoor mask mandate would be completely lifted by March 30.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 36 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the overall pandemic death toll to 30,447.

According to state figures, there were 1,204 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 1,276 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 269 were being treated in intensive care, down from 279 a day earlier.

Of the county's overall 10.3 million population, 78% have had at least one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster shot.