On the day it lifted its outdoor mask-wearing mandate thanks to dwindling COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, Los Angeles County reported another 102 virus-related deaths today, pushing it over the grim milestone of 30,000 fatalities during the pandemic.

The sobering milestone served as a reminder that the virus was continuing to claim lives, even as restrictions begin to ease locally and statewide in response to falling transmission rates and daily case numbers that signaled an end to the winter surge of infections.

"While entering post-surge is welcoming news, we are all aware that post-surge does not mean the pandemic is over, or that transmission is low, or that there will not be additional unpredictable waves of surges in the future that will require integrated public health measures," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

Today's L.A. County COVID Stats

102 new deaths reported pushed the pandemic death toll to 30,081.

Another 3,348 COVID infections raised the cumulative pandemic total to 2,769,372.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive was 3%.

1,835 COVID patients were in hospitals, down from 1,995 a day earlier

COVID patients in intensive care fell to 388 from 423 on Tuesday.

Today marked the seventh consecutive day COVID-positive hospitalizations was below 2,500, which allowed for the lifting of mask mandates at outdoor mega-events and outdoors at K-12 schools and child care centers.

Although the county's lifting of the outdoor mask-wearing requirement applies to schools, the Los Angeles Unified School District is keeping the rule in place for the rest of the week.

New Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Tuesday night that while the district has followed the county's protocols closely, it "will keep the current guidelines in place for the remainder of the week and will announce changes to our outdoor masking guidance as early as next week."

Carvalho, speaking on KNX radio this morning, said the delay is primarily to coordinate protocols with school administrators, labor groups and parents. He expressed confidence that outdoor mask wearing would likely end by next week.

Masks Remain Required Indoors

Ferrer said Tuesday that the county's indoor masking rule will remain in place until the county's virus-transmission rate falls to the "moderate" level, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and stays there for two weeks. Ferrer said the county's rate is declining, and at the current pace, it should reach the "moderate" level by March 16, meaning the indoor mask requirement could be lifted by March 30.