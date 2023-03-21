Parents across the Eastside have devised plans to weather a strike that began today and could shut down LAUSD campuses through Thursday. This is the district’s first strike in four years.
Natalie Shapero, the parent of a third grader at Ivanhoe Elementary in Silver Lake, is part of a three-family group that will care for each other’s children.
“We have an ongoing text thread trying to figure out a plan,” said Shapero, a college English professor, on Friday.
Shapero, like other parents, began crafting arrangements once she heard 30,000 district bus drivers, custodians, early childhood education aides, cafeterias workers and others who are members of Service Employees International Union Local 99 would hold a three-day strike beginning Tuesday.
Workers are seeking a 30 percent wage increase. United Teachers Los Angeles, representing teachers, nurses, counselors and others, announced its members will honor picket lines.
Ilene Squires has two children, the eldest a first grader at Micheltorena Elementary in Silver Lake. She saidshe and her husband will be part of a group of families sharing childcare duties.
Squires and her husband work from home, so they will take turns watching the children. The couple will get some time to focus on work while their children attend an after-school program run by the city’s recreation and parks department in the afternoon. But they still may need paid childcare while Squires travels out of town on business.
“I think we’re going to take it day to day,” she said.
Eloisa Galindo of East Los Angeles, the mother of a freshman at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School who relies on a school bus to get to school, has been talking with other parents. They have young children and are trying to figure out who will care for their kids while they are at work.
“This isn’t easy, but I think it’s time for workers to demand their rights” to higher wages, she said.
Shapero, like other parents, plans to spend some time on the picket line with their children.
“I’m angry that the district is declining the opportunity to do better by people who do the most urgent work and are the most under-compensated in the district,” she said.
Squires said she’ll explain to her children, in an age-appropriate manner, what is taking place.
“They’ll understand what is happening to those who support them every day,” she said.
What to do with the kids during the school strike
• Student supervision available
Student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 am to 6 pm. Click here for details.
• County parks extend play program hours
Sixteen county parks will extend their Every Body Plays program hours - from 8 am to 5:30 pm, from March 21 to 23. This includes programs at the following parks in East L.A.:
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. E.
- Obregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St.
- Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Dr.
- Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
• City parks offer Special Edition After School Club
The Recreation and Parks department is prepared to offer an expanded After School Club Program at 30 city recreation centers, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park and Lincoln park. The program includes help with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks to students in 1st to 5th grades from 7:30 am-6:00 pm Registration will be available online starting today, March 20th at 1 PM. Slots are first registered, first served. Go here for details.
• Free zoo admission
The Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park will offer free admission to LAUSD students in grades K-12, along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones, in case there is a strike from March 21- 23. Students will need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment. along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones. Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office.
• Grab & Go meals
The L.A. Unified School District will offer six meals per student to cover breakfast and lunch over three days. Pick-up is on Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 am. Click here for pick-up locations.
