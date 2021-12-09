Alberto Carvalho, a well-regarded educator who has led the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system since 2008, was unanimously chosen today to be the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

His hiring is contingent on finalizing an employment contract. The selection was announced following a closed-door this meeting this morning of the LAUSD Board of Education, which voted unanimously in favor of Carvalho.

"Alberto Carvalho will bring deep experience as an educator and leader of a large urban district to the role of superintendent of L.A. Unified," board President Kelly Gonez said in announcing the choice.

"His leadership will help our district navigate the short-term challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will help us reach the long-term goals for recovery laid out by the board in June," she said.

The terms of Carvalho's employment are expected to be discussed at the board's next meeting.

In a statement released by LAUSD, Carvalho said, "For the last three decades, I have selflessly dedicated my professional career to the children of Miami's diverse community, and I am hoping to bring that same passion, compassion and commitment to the students and families in L.A. Unified."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the fourth-largest system in the nation. Carvalho is a well-regarded leader in the education field who briefly considered a move to lead the nation's largest school system -- New York City -- three years ago but backed out of the post to remain in Miami.

According to his official biography, Carvalho, 57, is a "nationally recognized expert on education transformation, finance, and leadership development" who has led the Miami-Dade system to become "one of the nation's highest-performing urban school systems."

"As a staunch believer in school choice, he has expanded choice options in Miami-Dade to over 1,000 offerings that include bilingual programs, fine and performing arts, biotechnology, engineering, robotics, aviation, forensic sciences, and many others," according to his biography. He was named the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators. The district also won the Broad Prize for Urban Education in 2012.

The Miami-Dade school system has roughly 350,000 students. The LAUSD has more than 500,000.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho previously taught physics, chemistry and calculus in Miami and was later an assistant principal at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner stepped down in June. Megan K. Reilly has been serving as interim superintendent of the nation's second- largest school district ever since.

Earlier this year, in the midst of the superintendent search, the LAUSD released the results of a sweeping survey of district parents and other stakeholders, with 90% of them saying the next superintendent should have experience working in public schools as a teacher or administrator. When Beutner was hired, he had no formal experience in public education, although he ultimately earned positive reviews for his leadership of the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.