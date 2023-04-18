Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
The L.A. school district and the union representing its teachers announced today that they have reached a tentative labor agreement that includes a 21% salary increase and reductions in class sizes.
According to the L.A. Unified School District, the tentative agreement includes:
• A 21% wage hike, beginning with 3% effective July 1, 2022; 4% on Jan. 1, 2023; 3% on July 1, 2023; 4% on Jan. 1, 2024; 3% on July 1, 2024; and 4% on Jan. 1, 2025
• An additional $20,000 increase for nurses; $3,000 for psychologists, psychiatric social workers, counselors and other "special services" providers; $2,500 for special education teachers; and $1,500 for early education teachers.
• The pact also calls for a class-size reduction of two students in all TK-12 classes, along with additional counselors at all high schools with 900 or more students.
The United Teachers Los Angeles had been pushing for a 20% across-the-board wage hike during their labor talks with the district.
"Smaller class sizes will give our kids the attention and care they require, and competitive salaries will ensure our schools can successfully hire, retain and develop successful teachers and educators to mold our young leaders of tomorrow," union President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.
The district issued a statement saying the agreement "significantly increases salaries for teachers across the district" and "focuses on instruction by reducing class sizes and increasing mental health and counseling services."
The tentative contract, covering 2022-25, still needs to be ratified by UTLA members and the LAUSD Board of Education.
Separately, the L.A. school board today approved a roughly 30% salary increase for custodians, cafeteria employees, bus drivers and other service workers who staged a three-day strike in late March.
