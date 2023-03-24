The union representing 30,000 L.A. service workers who just concluded a three-day strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school system has reached a tentative labor contract with the district, officials announced today.
The deal effectively meets the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits. The tentative pact still needs the approval of Service Employees International Union Local 99 members and the L.A. Unified School District board.
In a statement, the district stated that the agreement "addresses historic pay inequities, creates a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce, all while maintaining financial stability for the district."
The deal was brokered in part with the assistance of Mayor Karen Bass, who announced the deal at a late afternoon news conference at City Hall alongside LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias.
"We must all come together to support public schools, which are the most powerful determinate of our city's future," Bass said. "So I'm grateful that we were able to find an agreement today.
According to the SEIU, the 30% wage hike will increase the average salary of the union members from $25,000 a year to $33,000. The proposed deal also includes a $1,000 bonus for all members who were with the district in the 2020-21 school year.
According to Carvalho, the deal includes a 6% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 2021, a 7% wage increase retroactive to July 2022 and a $2 per hour increase for all employees effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The district noted that the proposal would bring the LAUSD's minimum wage to $22.52 an hour, ahead of the state and the city of Los Angeles.
It would also provide health benefits for part-time employees who work four or more hours per day, including dependent coverage. It also calls for increased hours and pay for paraprofessionals who work with special-needs students, and invests $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.
It was not immediately clear when the SEIU Local 99 membership would begin voting on the proposed deal.
The tentative deal resolves a major labor headache for the district, but another one lies ahead. UTLA is involved in labor negotiations with the district as well, and the powerful teachers union is seeking a 20% raise for all of its members. The success of SEIU in winning its contract demands could add fuel to the UTLA's negotiating position.
