Two women in raincoats hold "Respect Us!" sign on picket line

The soggy picket line outside Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights.

The union representing 30,000 L.A. service workers who just concluded a three-day strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school system has reached a tentative labor contract with the district, officials announced today.

The deal effectively meets the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits. The tentative pact still needs the approval of Service Employees International Union Local 99 members and the L.A. Unified School District board. 

