L.A. school service workers are back on the pickets lines today, the final day of a planned three-day strike against the school district. They will return to work Friday, the union confirmed.
No contract settlement was announced, though talks, facilitated by Mayor Karen Bass, are again taking place between the Service Employees International Union Local 99 and the L.A. Unified School District.
According to a union statement Wednesday night, "The strike will conclude Thursday after a boisterous rally at Los Angeles State Historic Park where thousands of workers will issue their strong, unified call for LAUSD to bargain fairly."
"SEIU Local 99 school workers plan to return to schools Friday, March 24," the statement added.
The end of the three-day walkout will enable some 400,000 students to return to classes after missing three straight days.
Negotiations will continue, with Bass' office saying the mayor "will continue to work privately with all parties to reach an agreement to reopen the schools and guarantee fair treatment of all LAUSD workers."
No other specifics were offered.
The roughly 30,000 workers represented by SEIU Local 99 walked off the job Tuesday amid stalled labor talks focused primarily on the union's demand for a 30% salary boost.
The workers -- including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- were joined in sympathy by about 30,000 members of the United Teachers Los Angeles union, which is engaged in labor talks of its own with the district, seeking a 20% pay hike for its members.
Today, pickets are planned at the BD Bus Yard, 774 E. 17th St. in downtown Los Angeles starting at 4:30 a.m. At 7 a.m., pickets and a news conference are planned at Banneker Career Transition Center, 14024 San Pedro St. in Willowbrook. And at 1 p.m., a rally is planned at Los Angeles State Historic Park,1245 N. Spring St., in Chinatown.
The district said it had sweetened its offer to an overall 23% salary increase, along with a 3% "cash-in-hand bonus." The union, however, has been pushing for a 30% pay raise, with an additional boost for the lowest-paid workers.
SEIU workers have been working without a contract since June 2020. The union declared an impasse in negotiations in December, leading to the appointment of a state mediator.
LAUSD public school campuses will remain closed today, but the district is offering student supervision at select elementary, middle and high schools (Click here for details).
