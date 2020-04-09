One week after claiming "micro-management" was impeding teachers' ability to educate students amid campus closures, the union representing Los Angeles Unified teachers reached an agreement with the district Thursday over distance-learning efforts.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl and LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner issued a joint statement announcing the agreement.

"We are pleased to announce that Los Angeles Unified and United Teachers Los Angeles have reached an agreement to provide the flexibility and support educators need to do their best work in these extraordinary circumstances," according to the statement. "Our shared goal is to help students continue to learn and support students and families most in need."

According to the Daily News, the agreement allows teachers to create their own work schedules while not requiring that they use live video- conferencing platforms to teach their courses. Teachers will be able to work with students through methods including phone calls, email, text messaging, printed materials or online instruction.

Caputo-Pearl last week gave an online address accusing the district and some school principals of placing "unreasonable work expectations" on teachers during a time that education has been forced online due to the coronavirus.

"We are not going to stand for ridiculous micro-management," Caputo- Pearl said at the time. "We are not going to stand for onerous directives."

He accused principals and local district officials of mandating "time- wasting" procedures that he claimed were driven in some cases by "ego."

LAUSD students are on spring break this week. While many school districts have indicated their campuses will remain closed through the end of the academic year due to the coronavirus, Beutner said information is expected to be released next week about the calendar for the rest of the school year and summer.