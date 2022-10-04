Voters in the Nov. 8 election will select a new school board member to represent most of the Eastside. Monica Garcia, who currently represents District 2 on the L.A. School Board, is termed out of office.
Running to replace Garcia are Maria Brenes, an Eastside education advocate and nonprofit leader, and Rocio Rivas, a research and policy deputy to current Board member Jackie Goldberg.
Brenes has the support of the union for non-teaching employees while Rivas is backed by United Teachers of Los Angeles.
Here’s where they stand:
Maria Brenes: Equity is at the top of the agenda
From Maria Brenes’ perspective, equity, mental health and creating a welcoming environment for students are her three top issues in the District 2 school board race.
If elected, the first issue she would address is equity. Brenes said advances had been made in the last 20 years. But more must be done to bring programs and services on par with those available in more affluent parts of the district.
One way of doing this would be by evaluating and strengthening the Student Education Needs Index. The Index, developed with the involvement of students and parents, is used to allocate funds based on need.
“We have to continue in the path of investing in our highest need schools and communities,” Brenes said.
Brenes said services that support mental health are needed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic pressures and traumas students have experienced.
Creating welcoming environments involves building on the use of restorative justice and conflict resolution rather than suspension or harsher forms of discipline.
Equity, mental health and creating a welcoming environment all connect to school greening, Brenes said. Schools in high-need communities often have vast areas covered in asphalt and hardscape. Greener schools would provide a respite from heat waves, educational opportunities and offer welcoming environments.
Bio in Brief
- Resident of El Sereno
- Children: Mother of two children, ages 5 and 7, attend LAUSD schools.
- Education: Attended LAUSD schools from K-Fourth grade before enrolling in the Mountain Empire School District schools in East San Diego County
Rocio Rivas: Student mental health is a priority
As Rocio Rivas sees it, mental health, school greening and funding are the three top issues in the District 2 school board race.
Of the three, she’d tackle mental health first, if elected.
Students, faculty, staff -- particularly those on the Eastside -- are still experiencing trauma linked to the pandemic, she said. Students have returned to school, but many are still dealing with the emotional scars.
Society has asked students to return to school and resume a pre-pandemic life, but how can they “when they are traumatized, when they’ve been unhoused, when they’ve been in the foster system,” Rivas said.
Addressing mental health is critical if students are to improve their academic performance. To achieve this, the school district could work with local medical and mental health organizations to provide services students need to heal and thrive academically, she said.
Rivas said greening schools is necessary to help lessen the impact of climate change and is also good for children’s mental health and their academic performance. Reducing the amount of asphalt at schools and creating greener spaces and outdoor classrooms also benefits the environment, she said.
On school funding, Rivas said she wants to bring together a coalition of education supporters and advocates to lobby state and federal elected officials to address school funding.
Bio in Brief
- Resident of Montecito Heights
- Children: Mother of one boy who attends an LAUSD middle school
- Education: Attended LAUSD schools; graduated from Reseda High School
🎒 School News Roundup
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High will celebrate its centennial with a block party on Saturday, Oct. 8.
El Sereno: Murchison Street Elementary School first grade teacher Sandra Galvez was recognized as an LAUSD Champion for her 26 years of service. "I enjoy teaching First Grade because there's never a dull moment," she said in a video. "They're beginning to learn to read. And when they start reading, it's wonderful."
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.