School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Rocio Rivas. 

Voters in the Nov. 8 election will select a new school board member to represent most of the Eastside. Monica Garcia, who currently represents District 2 on the L.A. School Board, is termed out of office.

Running to replace Garcia are Maria Brenes, an Eastside education advocate and nonprofit leader, and Rocio Rivas, a research and policy deputy to current Board member Jackie Goldberg.

LAUSD District 2 school board candidate Rocio Rivas

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

