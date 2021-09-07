After seven years of positive results, officials with LA Unified and the LA Community College District gathered last week at East Los Angeles College to announce the expansion of two programs intended to put students of color on a pathway to college success.

Growing the Great Outcomes College Bridge, or G.O. College Bridge, and the Early College Program, also know as ECP, will bolster participating students’ chances of going to college and graduating, educational leaders and school district officials said.

G.O. College Bridge

G.O. College Bridge is an outgrowth of the G.O. East L.A. The program launched in East Los Angeles in 2014 to give families tools and guidance that prepare students as early as elementary school to pursue higher education.

Launched at Garfield High School and the middle schools surrounding it, the program grew to include additional schools in the eastern and southeastern parts of LAUSD. Now the program will expand to include all Los Angeles Community College District campuses and LAUSD schools, officials said.

Early College Program

Also expanding will be the Early College Program through which students can take college courses as early as middle school. The goal is to have every student within LAUSD’s Eastside area take at least one college course by the time they graduate high school.

Under ECP, college professors teach courses at LAUSD campuses. Courses are transferable to the University of California and California State University system and students can take classes leading to certificates in certain areas of study. Students in the program attend classes tuition free and without paying textbook costs.

Through the program students develop skills such as time management, how to study effectively and the importance of enrollment deadlines.