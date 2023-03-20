Alberto Carvalho portrait

Alberto Carvalho

With labor talks at a standstill and no new negotiations scheduled, Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be closed Tuesday, leaving more than 400,000 students without classes as service workers strike to demand improve wages and working conditions.

The 30,000 workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 99 -- including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- are set to begin picketing at 4:30 a.m. The roughly 30,000 members of the powerful teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, will honor the picket line.

