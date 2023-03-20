With labor talks at a standstill and no new negotiations scheduled, Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be closed Tuesday, leaving more than 400,000 students without classes as service workers strike to demand improve wages and working conditions.
The 30,000 workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 99 -- including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- are set to begin picketing at 4:30 a.m. The roughly 30,000 members of the powerful teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, will honor the picket line.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a late-afternoon news conference Monday that he had hoped on Monday to have "a transparent, honest conversation" that might result in an agreement to stave off the planned three- day strike, but it never happened.
"We were never in the same room, or even in the same building," he said.
Carvalho said he was still holding out hope that some talks can be held overnight or Tuesday, potentially reaching a deal that will prevent the work stoppage from continuing for the entire three days. In the meantime, the district does plan to offer food distribution for families on Tuesday morning, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at designated sites. Information is available on the district's website.
There was briefly a glimmer of hope Monday afternoon that labor talks might resume and a strike potentially averted. But those hopes were quickly dashed.
SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias said in a statement that the union had agreed to enter into confidential negotiations this afternoon. But he said the district violated that confidentiality making it public before its bargaining team could discuss how to proceed.
"We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD," Arias said in a statement. "We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state."
Plans for the last-ditch negotiating session Monday were first reported by the Los Angeles Times, with LAUSD Board of Education President Jackie Goldberg telling the paper there were plans for 11th-hour discussions with the union. She told the paper she was "cautiously optimistic" about avoiding the strike, but said the timing of the labor talks remained unclear, pending the arrival of a mediator.
Meanwhile, the LAUSD is waiting to hear how soon the state Public Employment Relations Board will process unfair practice charge against the union, which alleged that the labor group and its members were engaging in an unlawful three-day strike.
The union has repeatedly accused the district of engaging in unfair labor practices, saying union members have been subjected to harassment and intimidation tactics during an earlier strike-authorization vote and as the possible walkout neared. Carvalho acknowledged those accusations, but said there is a process for investigating such claims, and "it takes time." He said the union was using those allegations as an "expedited way of creating a strike opportunity."
The district held a series of 90-minute Zoom webinars on Sunday and Monday for students and their families to learn more about what is happening.
The strike will be the first major labor disruption for the district since UTLA teachers went on strike for six days in 2019.
According to the district, Carvalho sweetened the district's offer to a 23% increase, along with a 3% "cash-in-hand bonus."
The union, which says many of its workers are earning "poverty wages" of $25,000 per year, has been pushing for a 30% pay raise, with an additional boost for the lowest-paid workers.
The unions have repeatedly said the district is sitting on a projected $4.9 billion reserve fund for 2022-23 that should be invested in workers and efforts to improve education through reduced class sizes and full staffing of all campuses. Carvalho has disputed that figure, saying an independent auditor that reviewed the district's books found no such surplus.
