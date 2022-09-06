LAUSD logo

The Los Angeles Unified School District said classes will resume as scheduled today after the district experienced a cyberattack on its information technology systems over the weekend.

The district contacted federal officials over the weekend, prompting the White House to mobilize a response from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to the LAUSD.

