The Los Angeles Unified School District said classes will resume as scheduled today after the district experienced a cyberattack on its information technology systems over the weekend.
The district contacted federal officials over the weekend, prompting the White House to mobilize a response from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to the LAUSD.
District officials described the incident as "likely criminal in nature," and said they were assessing the situation with law enforcement agencies.
Schools will open as scheduled today despite "significant disruption to our system's infrastructure," the LAUSD said in a statement late Monday.
The attack temporarily interfered with the LAUSD website and email system. But officials said employee health care and payroll were not impacted, nor did the cyber incident impact safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools.
They added that some food or Beyond the Bell services and business operations may be delayed or modified.
Officials said they immediately established a plan of action to provide protection in the future, "informed by top public and private sector technology and cyber security professionals."
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was expected to provide more information about the attack at a press briefing late this morning at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center.
