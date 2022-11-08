school board candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas 600

It’s Election Day, and Eastside residents who haven’t voted will go to the polls today to select a new school board member representing communities on the eastern side of the district.

Candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas are in the race for the District 2 seat, which includes Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, City Terrace, East Los Angeles and other communities. The district is represented by long-time board member Monica Garcia, who has been termed out of office.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

