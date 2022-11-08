Brenes is a long-time Eastside education advocate and a nonprofit leader. Rivas is a research and policy deputy for School Board member Jackie Goldberg.
Both women are parents of children attending L.A. Unified schools.
The race for the School Board District 2 seat has been expensive. According to the L.A. Times, nearly $8 million have been spent by the two candidates and independent committees supporting them.
Brenes has the support of charter school groups and several unions, including SEIU Local 99, which represents non-teaching employees. Rivas is backed by United Teachers Los Angeles and the California School Employees Association, representing administrative assistants, translators and others.
In October, Brenes said here three top issues are equity, mental health and the creation of a welcoming environment for students. The first she would take on if elected would be equity.
In the last two decades, improvements have been made in this area, but work remains to be done, Brenes said. Programs and services on par with those in other parts of the district should be offered in high-need neighborhoods.
Rivas said her three top issues are mental health, school greening and school funding. Mental health is the first she would address if elected. She said that students, faculty and staff are experiencing trauma tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that hit Eastside communities particularly hard.
LAUSD can work with local medical and mental health organizations to provide services that will help students heal and impact their academic performance, Rivas said.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
